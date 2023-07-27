Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

