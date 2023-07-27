Brien Daniel B. O Sells 9,312 Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $24,583.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,364,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,522,858.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.67. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.