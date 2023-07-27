Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.