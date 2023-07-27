Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.43.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHF opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.