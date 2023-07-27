Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $13.36

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

ALHC stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.