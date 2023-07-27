Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) PT at $11.83

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCS. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 46,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $482,625.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,028,000 after buying an additional 1,111,626 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

