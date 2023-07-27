Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) PT at $130.40

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,713 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CONMED by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CONMED by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CONMED by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $122.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $116.06.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently -24.62%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

