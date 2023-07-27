Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$57.36

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CSFB raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.70. The stock has a market cap of C$99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a one year low of C$47.63 and a one year high of C$58.06.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.9510448 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.85%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

