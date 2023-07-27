Brokerages Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Target Price at $23.38

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $150,640 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1,920.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $433,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.