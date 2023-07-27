Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price at $28.38

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FYBR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 2.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $16.95 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

