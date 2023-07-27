Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $140.83

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares in the company, valued at $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,247,862. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,563,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP opened at $129.46 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

