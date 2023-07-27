Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target at $12.42

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LZ. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5,235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -122.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

