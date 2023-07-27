Brokerages Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) PT at $37.00

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.08%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

