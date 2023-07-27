Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price at $10.04

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.38, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

