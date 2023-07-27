Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) PT at $330.58

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.58.

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $304.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.10 and its 200 day moving average is $286.86. Penumbra has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,905.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,429,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at $52,208,152.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total value of $3,121,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

