Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price at $14.60

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RLJ opened at $9.92 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

