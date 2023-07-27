Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price at $69.31

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Roku alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku Stock Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.