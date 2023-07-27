Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $8.17

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Upland Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Upland Software stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $5,271,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 753,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 4,599.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 738,035 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 716.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 561,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

