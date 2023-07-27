Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.53). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $194.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

