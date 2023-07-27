Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.84.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.19). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of C$243.30 million during the quarter.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

