Brokers Issue Forecasts for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

