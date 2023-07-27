Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Paup acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,883.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at $351,613.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,175 shares of company stock worth $258,196 and have sold 352 shares worth $3,777. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

