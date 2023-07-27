Brokers Offer Predictions for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,974 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 379,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 108,712 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,144,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

