Brokers Set Expectations for CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CF Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

NYSE:CF opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 55.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1,415.7% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,392 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.