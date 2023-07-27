Brokers Set Expectations for RLI Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RLI Trading Up 1.0 %
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RLI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RLI Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.