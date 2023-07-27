Brokers Set Expectations for RLI Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $133.24. RLI has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RLI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.