Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) & Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brooge Energy and Energy Transfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A Energy Transfer 5.08% 13.06% 4.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooge Energy and Energy Transfer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooge Energy $81.54 million 5.83 $27.23 million N/A N/A Energy Transfer $89.88 billion 0.46 $4.33 billion $1.34 9.82

Volatility & Risk

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than Brooge Energy.

Brooge Energy has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Transfer has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brooge Energy and Energy Transfer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Transfer 0 0 6 1 3.14

Energy Transfer has a consensus price target of $16.57, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. Given Energy Transfer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Brooge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Transfer beats Brooge Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users. The company owns and operates natural gas gathering and natural gas liquid (NGL) pipeline, processing plant, and treating and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; and a natural gas gathering system in Ohio, as well as transport and supplies water to natural gas producer in Pennsylvania. It owns approximately 5,650 miles of NGL pipeline; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL storage facilities with working storage capacity of approximately 58 million barrels (MMBbls); and other NGL storage assets and terminal with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 25 MMBbls. The company provides crude oil transportation, terminalling, acquisition, and marketing activities; and sells and distributes gasoline, middle distillate, and motor fuels and other petroleum product. It offers natural gas compression service; carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal service; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalty, and generate electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. Energy Transfer LP was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

