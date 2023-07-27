Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.
Brunswick Trading Up 2.1 %
BC opened at $88.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Brunswick
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
