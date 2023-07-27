Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Up 2.1 %

BC opened at $88.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.