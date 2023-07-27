Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 218,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $158.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $460.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

