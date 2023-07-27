BTIG Research Upgrades AppLovin (NYSE:APP) to Buy

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on APP. Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.76.
AppLovin Price Performance
APP opened at $29.94 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,196,433. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
Featured Articles
