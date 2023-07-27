BTIG Research Upgrades AppLovin (NYSE:APP) to Buy

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APP. Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.76.

APP opened at $29.94 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. Research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,196,433. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

