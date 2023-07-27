Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Free Report) (TSE:BU)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.29. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 165,000 shares traded.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $447.82 million, a PE ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burcon NutraScience
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.