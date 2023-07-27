CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.89

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.89 and traded as high as C$29.53. CAE shares last traded at C$29.41, with a volume of 415,626 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.38.

CAE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.64.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.1772508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

