Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,101,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,901,000 after buying an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after buying an additional 287,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 207,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

