Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

