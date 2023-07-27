Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.27.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$22.76 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.16. The firm has a market cap of C$40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Free Report ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.2238806 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 662.50%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.