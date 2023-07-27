Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.54.

Shares of BNS opened at C$65.71 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.05 and a 52-week high of C$81.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.76. The stock has a market cap of C$78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.09). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6868571 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

