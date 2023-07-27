Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.54.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BNS opened at C$65.71 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.05 and a 52-week high of C$81.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.76. The stock has a market cap of C$78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
