Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$57.61 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.58 and a 12 month high of C$68.74. The stock has a market cap of C$52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.58 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.0695971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

