Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CU. CSFB decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.71.

CU opened at C$34.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.24 and a 12-month high of C$41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 77.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

