Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Critical Survey

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Utilities and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 5.49% 22.61% 2.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Utilities and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A $2.58 10.01 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $40.43 billion 0.75 $2.86 billion $3.05 14.76

Analyst Ratings

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Utilities. Canadian Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canadian Utilities and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Utilities 0 2 0 0 2.00 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 6 0 3.00

Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus target price of $39.70, indicating a potential upside of 53.58%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $53.70, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Canadian Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Utilities is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

Canadian Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Canadian Utilities pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Canadian Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Canadian Utilities on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 16 compressor sites, approximately 3,700 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility located near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada. The Energy Infrastructure segment provides electricity generation, natural gas storage, industrial water, and related infrastructure development solutions in Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Australia, Mexico, and Chile. The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas in Alberta. Canadian Utilities Limited was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Canadian Utilities Limited is a subsidiary of ATCO Ltd.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

