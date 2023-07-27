Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from C$40.50 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.71.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE CU opened at C$34.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.24 and a one year high of C$41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.63.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 77.83%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

