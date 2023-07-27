Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.17

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and traded as high as $16.62. Canfor shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 2,050 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

