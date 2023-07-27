Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.93

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and traded as high as $38.38. Capgemini shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 44,443 shares changing hands.

Capgemini Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5487 per share. This is a positive change from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

