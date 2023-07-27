Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.01 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 35.85%. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 472,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

