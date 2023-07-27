Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 121.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.3%.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.37. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $350,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $123,868. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

