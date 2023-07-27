Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 121.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.3%.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,118. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $123,868 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,661,000 after buying an additional 1,247,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after acquiring an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 735,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.