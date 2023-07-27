CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $14.99 on Monday. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $315.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

In other CapStar Financial news, Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

