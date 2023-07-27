Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.
CJT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Laurentian set a C$123.00 target price on Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.73.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.07 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
