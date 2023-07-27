Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $311.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.67.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $273.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.86. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.