CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
CEL-SCI Trading Up 5.1 %
NYSE CVM opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.57. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
