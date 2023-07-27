CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE CVM opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.57. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

About CEL-SCI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.