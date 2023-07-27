Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.30 on Monday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 407.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

