Central Valley Community Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVCY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. UBS Group AG increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James J. Kim bought 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James J. Kim purchased 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $128,575. Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

