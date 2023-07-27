Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Purchases 1,485 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,856.25 ($2,380.11).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, Amber Rudd bought 1,574 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £1,857.32 ($2,381.48).
- On Thursday, May 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,105 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £2,441.80 ($3,130.91).
Centrica Trading Down 0.5 %
LON:CNA opened at GBX 124 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.23. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.60 ($1.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The stock has a market cap of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
