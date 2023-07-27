Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Purchases 1,485 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,856.25 ($2,380.11).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Amber Rudd bought 1,574 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £1,857.32 ($2,381.48).

On Thursday, May 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,105 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £2,441.80 ($3,130.91).

Centrica Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:CNA opened at GBX 124 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.23. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.60 ($1.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The stock has a market cap of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Centrica

CNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 137.60 ($1.76).

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.